Man taken into custody after evading arrest twice

RNC officers responded to a bar in the east end of St. John’s just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. It was reported that a male was causing issues for staff.

Police were familiar with the male and were aware that several officers were looking to arrest him for thefts and court order breaches. The male was also currently in breach of his court order by not abiding by his curfew.

Upon police arrival, the 29-year-old male managed to evade police. Then at 12:10 a.m. this morning, police were called back to the same establishment for the male. He fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly after.

He was brought to the city lock-up to appear in court.