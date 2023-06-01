Man sentenced to more than four years for impaired driving causing death

Tyler Harding, who was responsible for killing 29-year-old Katie Hynes when he drove drunk, has been sentenced to almost four-and-a-half years behind bars.

Harding, 30, had pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and breaching court orders, including conditions that he not consume alcohol.

The sentence was handed down Thursday by Judge Phyllis Harris in provincial court in St John’s. It was in keeping with what the Crown had recommended. As part of the sentence, Harding is also banned from driving for 15 years. Harding appeared via video link from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville.

During proceedings, sobs could be heard in courtroom as Hynes’ family members expressed their emotion. Hynes died as a result of a crash that happened Aug. 8, 2021. She was the passenger in a pickup truck, driven by Harding, who had been drinking that night at Bella Vista club. Witnesses say he was so drunk, he was slurring his words, and the couple appeared to have been arguing. The truck crashed into a ditch on the Torbay Bypass Road near the Jack Byrne Arena. Police say Harding had a blood alcohol level of double the legal limit. Investigators determined he was driving 108 km/hr in the 70 km/hr zone.

“There’s no victory,” Hynes’ mother, Lori Hynes, told reporters after proceedings while wiping tears.

The family later told NTV that they hope this tragedy will make people realize the seriousness of impaired driving and stop anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

“Just look at what happened to us,” Lori Hynes said, sobbing.

Hynes’ 14-year-old sister, Kylee Greeley, said she will miss her sister and will never forget all the love Katie showed her.