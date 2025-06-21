Man sent to hospital following mysterious incident in Kilbride

There are few details available about an incident that sent one man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to a portion of Bay Bulls Road in Kilbride. Reports from the scene indicated that a man was found lying in the roadway, an electric scooter laying on the ground nearby. The individual was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

At the time it was unknown if the man fell off the scooter or if another vehicle was involved. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.