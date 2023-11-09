Man resists arrest and is apprehended by police service dog

Joshua Hearn, 38, was apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow and her handler after resisting arrest on Nov. 8. Police were looking to arrest Hearn, who had been evading police since late last week, as part of an investigation involving allegations of an assault with a weapon. Information led police to a home in Harbour Grace Wednesday.

Hearn exited the home, went to the back of the residence and was met by PSD Marlow and her handler. He was informed of his arrest and fled from the team to the front of the residence. Hearn was arrested without further incident and was taken into police custody.

He is charged with the following criminal offences: