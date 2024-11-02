Man injured by shot from small game rifle, RCMP looks to identify hunters in area of Grand Le Pierre

Following the report of a gunshot injury sustained to an individual on the afternoon of Oct. 26, Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking to identify hunters or any other individuals who may have been present when the incident occurred. The hunting area is located off Route 211, approximately three kilometers North/East of the community of Grand La Pierre.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Burin Peninsula RCMP received the report of a gunshot injury from the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre. A man attended the hospital informing that he had been shot while scouting out the area to set some rabbit snares. A 22-Calibre round was removed from the man who was treated for minor injuries. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime earlier that afternoon between 1:00-1:30 p.m.

No persons or vehicles were observed by the injured man. Police attended the described location but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

The investigation is continuing.