A 30-year-old man is in custody this morning, facing a charge of attempted murder following an incident at The Waterford Hospital in St. John’s on Thursday. A 66-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The alleged victim remains in hospital and the 30-year-old is expected to make a court appearance this morning.

Both are believed to be patients at the hospital.

NTV News is tracking the story and will have more details as they become available.