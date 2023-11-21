Man in custody after hit and run in St. John’s

Yesterday morning the RNC responded to a report of a hit and run on Torbay Road in St. John’s.

A few hours later, officers observed the suspect vehicle in the center city area of St. John’s.

After a brief pursuit, the 29-year-old male driver was apprehended. He now faces numerous charges under the criminal code including Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting arrest, Refusal of a Demand, and Breach of Recognizance.

Additionally, he is charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to remain at the scene and driving without a Valid License and insurance. He was held for court and the vehicle was impounded.