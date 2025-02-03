Man fleeing RNC ends up in a snowbank

Sunday evening an RNC officer spotted a male with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in the end end of St. John’s.

When the officer approached the vehicle the driver attempted to flee by driving over a curb and into a snowbank but the vehicle became stuck.

It was then that the officer was able to arrest the male and take him into custody.

Officers also found a prohibited weapon in the vehicle.

The 42-year-old male was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, breaching a release order and breach of an undertaking.

He was also issued several tickets including operating without insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The male was held for court.