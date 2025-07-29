Man facing multiple charges after RCMP respond to disturbance, execute search warrant

Clarenville RCMP arrested 27-year-old Ashton Robert White on July 23 after responding to a disturbance at home in Clarenville. White now faces 18 charges, including assault, uttering threats and firearms-related offences.

On Wednesday, police were called to a residence in Clarenville in response to a possible assault. White had left the home, but was located by Clarenville RCMP, arrested and held in custody. Officers also searched a cabin in Princeton on Friday as part of the active investigation. During the search, police located and seized a number of firearms.

White is currently being held in custody, and faces 9 weapons-related charges and 10 additional criminal charges of:

Assault while choking

Assault – 3 counts

Uttering threats

Counsel to commit suicide

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order (2)

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.

White will appear in Clarenville Provincial Court this afternoon.