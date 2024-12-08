Man facing multiple charges after escaping police custody

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, RNC officers responded to an assault call in the west end of St. John’s. As a result of the investigation, a 19 year old male was arrested and charged with breaching their court order. The male was transported to the St. John’s lock up.

While escorting the suspect inside, the male assaulted the officer and was able to flee from the immediate area. Minutes later, the male was once again arrested a short distance away and now facing further charges of assaulting a police officer and escaping lawful custody.

The male was held to appear in court.