At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the RNC responded to a report of an assault in the centre city area of St. John’s.

Officers located an injured male who was brought to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

On Wednesday this male succumbed to his injuries. As a result, a 23-year-old male was charged with manslaughter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

He was held to appear before a judge.