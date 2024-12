At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, RNC officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Springdale Street in St. John’s.

Upon arrival, police located the 53-year-old male suspect and he was arrested.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, resisting arrest and breach of court order.

The accused was held in the city lockup to await a court appearance.