Man faces list of charges after being caught driving while impaired

A man is facing several charges after the RNC were called to a report of an impaired driver who was in a neighbourhood drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle in the east of St. John’s on Wednesday evening.

When officers located the male, he was arrested for impaired driving. The male became aggressive and assaultive and spit in the officer’s face and later kicked the officer.

The male refused to cooperate with a breath test and became combative at the hospital causing further disturbance.

He has been charged with refusal of a breath demand, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, breach of a release order, causing a disturbance and resisting arrest.

The 33-year-old was taken to the St. John’s City Lock-up and will appear for court in the morning. His vehicle was seized and his license was suspended.