A man in his fifties is dead after his ATV crashed on the railbed in St. George’s Wednesday morning.

The RCMP received the report around 8:15 a.m. Police, firefighters and local paramedics responded. The ATV left the trail and went over an embankment. The operator, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the ATV while attempting to turn around on the trail. He died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.