Man dies after moose-vehicle collision near Middle Gull Pond

A 50-year-old man is dead following a moose-vehicle collision Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Middle Gull Pond. At about 8:00 p.m., police received the report of the crash. a car with four occupants collided with a moose that was crossing the highway. The 50-year-old passenger was transported from the scene with serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

The other occupants escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.