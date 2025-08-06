Man charged with threatening first responders during wildfire evacuation

Police arrested a man in Blackhead Monday evening for making threats toward first responders during the wildfire evacuation.

A 62-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident. He was held in custody overnight at the Harbour Grace RCMP detachment.

The man faces a criminal charge of uttering threats. He was released from police custody Wednesday and is expected to make his first appearance in court in Harbour Grace on October 15, 2025.

The investigation is continuing.

During an active wildfire, the primary role and priority for the RCMP is the safety of residents and first responders. That means ensuring adherence to all safety measures that are implemented by a state of emergency — including evacuation orders and road closures — and helping protect and maintain public safety.

In a mandatory evacuation, it is essential that you follow instructions from authorities, emergency responders and ground search and rescue. Follow official evacuation routes, and report to the designated reception centre and register yourself, plus any family members or others who have evacuated with you – even if you plan to stay in an alternate location. This is essential, as it allows officials can confirm that you have safely evacuated.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks the overwhelming majority of residents who have complied with evacuation orders this wildfire season, and the first responders, including firefighters and ground search and rescue personnel, for their commitment to keeping our communities safe.