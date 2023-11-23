Man charged with sexually assaulting woman denied bail

A man who reportedly broke into a woman’s Mount Pearl home and sexually assaulted her earlier this month has been ordered to stay in jail.

Kordell Dixon was denied bail today, when Judge Harold Porter rendered his decision at provincial court in St. John’s. Dixon’s bail hearing was held earlier this week.

The 26-year-old faces numerous charges, including break and enter, sexual assault assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and breaching several court orders.

Many of the charges stem from an incident that happened Nov. 4. Dixon was said to have left before police arrived.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found two days later in Goulds and was taken into custody.

Dixon is due back in court Dec 7.