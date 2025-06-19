Man charged with sexual assault in St. John’s

The RNC has charged a man with sexual assault against a minor.

On Sunday, police received a report that a young girl had been walking a trail in the east end of St. John’s with her mother when she was approached by a male who was unknown to them. After a brief interaction, the man fled on a bicycle. Officers quickly located the 20-year-old accused nearby and placed him under arrest.

As a result of the investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA), Conway Whalen has been charged with robbery and sexual assault. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court.