A 47-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault. Police responded to an unknown trouble call in the West End of St. John’s shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Through the course of their investigation, with assistance from the Criminal Investigation Division, a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats and breach of a probation order.

The man was held to appear before a judge this morning.