Man charged with sexual acts involving minors

The RNC has charged a man in connection with sexual acts involving young people on the Northeast Avalon.

On January 30, 2025, police received a report that a man was sending sexually explicit photos and requesting the same in return from teen girls online.

Following an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) unit, 26-year-old Michael Ward was arrested on Feb. 8 and held in custody to appear in Provincial Court on the following offences:

Invitation to sexual touching

Exposure

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18

Making child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Making explicit material available to a child

Luring for the purpose of facilitating access to child pornography

Luring for the purpose of facilitating invitation to sexual touching

Luring for the purpose of facilitating exposure

Three counts of arrangement of sexual offence against a child

The CASA Unit investigates the most sensitive of matters which include assaults against children and sexual assaults. All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. If you require immediate assistance please call 911.