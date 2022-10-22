Man charged with manslaughter more than a year after woman’s death

Police have laid a charge of manslaughter more than a year after the death of a 55-year-old woman in February of 2022.

On Jan. 2, 2022, RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a residence on Hunt’s Lane in St. John’s following a report of a disturbance. On arrival, officers located a 55-year-old woman with a serious injury. She was transported by ambulance to the Health Science Centre.

On Feb. 24, 2022, the woman succumbed to complications resulting from the injury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the death of the woman was a homicide.

A 27-year-old man from St. John’s has now been charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide. The accused was known to the deceased. The man has been released to appear in provincial court on April 13, 2023.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere