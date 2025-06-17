Man charged with impaired driving following crash on Outer Ring Road

The driver of a car that crashed on the Outer Ring Road late Monday night reportedly suffered no serious injuries, but is now facing charges.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Topsail Road and Thorburn Road, shortly before midnight. The driver of a car lost control, veering off the roadway, and striking a guardrail. The impact broke about a dozen guardrail posts from the ground, however the vehicle never went down the nearby embankment.

The driver of the car, who was its only occupant, was assessed by paramedics at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital. Through the course of the investigation, the 45 year-old male was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date on charges of impaired driving.

One lane of the highway was closed until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Monday night.