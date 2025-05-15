Man charged with impaired driving following collision

The RNC has charged a man with impaired driving following a multi-vehicle collision in St. John’s. Police responded to Columbus Drive in the area of Old Pennywell Road just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday following a three-vehicle collision. There were no serious injuries. The operator of one of the vehicles involved was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old man from St. John’s has been charged with impaired driving offences. His driver’s license has been suspended, and the vehicle was seized from the scene. The accused has been released form custody to appear in provincial court on a later date.