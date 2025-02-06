Man charged with drug offences in Harbour Breton

46-year-old Sheldon Cribb has been charged with a number of criminal offences following an investigation by Harbour Breton RCMP that began in September, 2024.

A search warrant, obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, was obtained and vehicle associated to Cribb was searched in October, 2024. Inside the vehicle, officers located a quantity of cocaine, cash, contraband tobacco and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

On February 4, 2025, in support of evidence gained during the course of this investigation, the following charges were laid against Cribb:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of unstamped tobacco – Excise Act 2001

Possession of contraband tobacco – Revenue Administration Act

He is set to appear in court to answer to all of these charges on February 18, 2025.

The investigation is continuing.