Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Labrador

The RNC has charged a man with attempted murder following a violent altercation in Labrador City.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Cavendish Crescent. A short time later a 67-year-old male was located nearby with serious injuries and rushed to hospital.

With the assistance of the Sûreté du Québec, Adrian Radulescu, was located and arrested Sunday morning outside Baie-Comeau, Quebec. The 35-year-old appeared in court in Wabush yesterday charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Labrador City RNC at 709-944-7602. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.