Man charged with assisting accused murderer

The RNC has charged a man for his role in assisting another accused of a homicide in the east end of St. John’s.

Hussein Hussein, 23, was arrested in Port aux Basques yesterday and has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction. RNC officers located Ibrahim Hussein in the trunk of a vehicle being operated by Hussein Hussein as it was waiting at the ferry terminal. Ibrahim Hussein is accused of a shooting on Watson Street in St. John’s Tuesday night where a 33-year-old man died of his injuries.

Both men appeared in court today.

Anyone with information about the Hussein’s movements between Tuesday night and Thursday morning is asked to contact the investigating team directing by calling 709-729-8166.