Man charged with arson at residential complex in Carmanville

52-year-old Ronald Keats remains in custody following an arson that occurred at a residential complex in Carmanville on August 27, 2023.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Carmanville RCMP responded to a report of a fire at a residential complex on Howell Drive. Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished a small blaze. Evidence gathered at the scene determined that the fire was intentionally set. All residents were safely evacuated without injury.

Keats, who has an outstanding charge of arson currently before the court, was arrested and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Arson – disregard for human life

Assault

Mischief under $5000.00 – damage to property

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order

He attended court on August 28, 2023, and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set for September 13, 2023.

The investigation is continuing.