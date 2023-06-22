Man charged in teen’s abduction granted bail

A New Brunswick man arrested for reportedly trying to abduct a 14-year-old St. John’s teenaged girl has been freed from custody.
Wilbur Jerome Crockwell was granted bail this afternoon with a $500 personal cash deposit and a $3,000 surety. In rendering her decision, Judge Lois Skanes also imposed several strict conditions. They include that Crockwell report to the RNC via telephone or to the nearest RCMP detachment daily while he lives in Johnville, N.B.
“Between the RNC and RCMP, (officers) must know where he is,” Skanes said.
Crockwell was also ordered to have no contact or communication with the teen and to stay away from anywhere she may frequent. Skanes told Crockwell that if the teen attempts to contact him, he must “immediately terminate” contact and report it to the RNC. Crockwell was also ordered to close any joint bank accounts he may have with her and to stop paying for any cellphone the teen may have.
Skanes heard almost three days of testimony in the bail hearing, which began Friday. He’s represented by St. John’s lawyer Bob Buckingham.
Crockwell has been charged with child abduction, conspiring to abduct a child and child luring.
It’s alleged Crockwell travelled to the province earlier this month and tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl, who had packed her belongings and was trying to leave the province, police said. The teen was last seen in the Thorburn Road area on June 2 and was reported missing. A week later, the RNC issued an Amber Alert, notifying the public her safety may be at risk.
The girl was found in a cabin on the Bay D’Espoir highway with two people, Erin Bast and Frederick Cyril Boone, both from this province, who, police say, were working with Crockwell.
Bast and Boone have been charged with child abduction and conspiring to abduct a child. They were both granted bail last week.
Crockwell, Bast and Boone are all due back in court July 21.
Crockwell has a lengthy criminal record that includes dozens of charges, including fraud, assault, obstructing justice and breaching court orders. They span eight locations in four provinces.