Monday evening RNC officers responded to a report of property damage in the downtown area of St. John’s.

When officers arrived, the complainant was holding a large piece of asphalt that a stranger had thrown at his car while driving by.

Police located the male suspect laying in a grassy area nearby and arrested him for property damage. The 36-year-old male was held to appear in court.

He was charged with mischief and breach of a release order.