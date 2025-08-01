Man attends court on charges of violent offences in Bonavista

RCMP have arrested and charged 44-year-old Jason Way following a violent attack that occurred on July 27 in Bonavista.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on July 27, police were called to a residential disturbance. A woman had fled from the home to call for help after being physically attacked. She was located by police and transported to hospital for medical attention related to injuries sustained during the attack.

Way was arrested a short time later at the home without further incident.

He was held in police custody and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, mischief under $5000.00, and three counts of breaching conditions of a court order.

Way, who is currently before the court on a number of other violent offences, was remanded into custody during a court appearance earlier this week. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon for the purpose of a bail hearing, and was further remanded. He is expected to appear in court next on August 14.