Man arrested on violent offences in St. John’s

The RNC arrested a man in connection with violent offences in St. John’s.

On Friday, shortly after noon, police responded to a residence on New Pennywell Road in connection with multiple reports of a disturbance in the area. Officers located a female in the home with serious physical injuries. A 28-year-old male was placed under arrest on the property in connection with the event.

The 28-year-old male from St. John’s was held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, breach of probation order and firearms offences.