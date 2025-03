RNC responded to a residence in the centre city area of St. John’s shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, February 28. Police received a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, a male resident was located with non-life threatening injuries to his face and hand. As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old male from a neighbouring apartment was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The male suspect was held to appear in court.