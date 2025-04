RNC officers responded to a weapons offence in progress at a residence in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 29-year-old male had assaulted another male with a weapon before leaving the area in a vehicle.

While officers were still on scene, the accused returned and was arrested for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The male was brought to the city lock up to appear before a judge.