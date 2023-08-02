News

Man arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in metro

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on August 2, 2023 at 7:06 am

During a traffic safety stop in the downtown area of St. John’s on Monday, August 1 a 41-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and resist or obstructing a police officer. The male was conveyed to the city lock-up and appeared in court later in the afternoon.

