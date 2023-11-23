Man arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking in Corner Brook

Police arrested 54-year-old Blair Forsey of Corner Brook on Wednesday, following a traffic stop in Corner Brook. On Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation, JFO West, with assistance from RCMP Traffic Services West and Corner Brook RNC, conducted a traffic stop on O’Connell Drive. Forsey was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Items located and seized following a search incidental to his arrest, as well as a search of the vehicle, included a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Forsey, who is currently before the court on other drug related charges, was found in breach of a court order. He was in court today to answer to additional charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a condition of a court release order. The investigation is continuing.