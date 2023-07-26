Man arrested for impaired driving in downtown St. John’s

The RNC made an arrest overnight in connection with impaired driving and other offences. On Wednesday, at 2:50 a.m., police observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Balsam Street, which is a one-way road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle; however, the vehicle did not comply. The vehicle continued to travel west on Livingstone Street toward the intersection with Carter’s Hill, where the vehicle stopped and the male driver exited, fleeing on foot. Police located the man a short distance away from the vehicle, taking him into custody without incident.

The 46-year-old was charged with impaired driving, refusal to provide a breath sample, driving while prohibited, flight from police, and obstruction of justice. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.