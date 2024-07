On Thursday evening the RNC responded to a call of a possible court order breach in the west end of St John’s.

It was reported that the 49-year-old male was on a curfew to remain within his residence between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. daily.

Police attended the residence and confirmed that the male was not home.

Officers located the male a short time later. He was charged with two release order breaches.

He was held to appear in court in the morning.