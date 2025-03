RNC responded to a disturbance in the area of Freshwater Road at 9:30 p.m. Friday, February 28.

It was reported that a man was said to be damaging parked vehicles in the area. Upon arrival, the 37-year-old male suspect was located with assistance from the public and placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, he now faces seven charges of mischief and breach of a release order. He was held for court.