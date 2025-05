On Monday evening, an RNC patrol officer observed a wanted 48-year-old male walking on Duckworth Street in St. John’s.

The man had been identified from previous investigations of breaking into vessels that were docked on the waterfront of St. John’s Harbour.

The officer arrested the male on the warrant, and he was taken to the St. John’s lock-up. The warrant was for two counts of breaking and entering into vessels and several breaches of court orders.