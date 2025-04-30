Man arrested following vehicle theft

Just after midnight, the RNC responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the metro area.

At 1:05 a.m. police observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however the driver of the stolen vehicle fled from police.

Officers located the vehicle a short while later on a residential street in the west end of St. John’s. The vehicle had struck a parked car and a tree.

Police located the 28-year-old suspect in the back seat and he was placed under arrest and was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He was held for court in the morning.