Man arrested following theft in St. John’s

On Thursday evening the RNC received a call of assistance from a Loss Prevention Officer in the center city of St. John’s.

The Loss Prevention Officer advised a male was in their store stealing goods. Police attended the area and quickly located the male suspect nearby.

During the investigation, Police deemed the male was in possession of goods from several other stores.

The 41-year-old male was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of theft and breach of a probation order.

He was taken to the St. John’s City Lockup and will appear in court this morning.