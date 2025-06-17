Man arrested following stabbing in Triton

Following the report of a stabbing at a home in Triton on June 15, 2025, 43-year-old Preston Roberts was arrested by Springdale RCMP.

RCMP received the report at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim who received minor injuries. At approximately 7:30 p.m., police located Roberts inside a vehicle parked at cabin in Kippens Ridge. He was arrested. Incidental to the arrest, police located and seized a knife and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

Roberts appeared in court on Monday and was released from custody on a number of conditions. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to comply with a probation order – two counts

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30, 2025. The investigation is continuing.