Man arrested following stabbing in Triton

Posted: June 17, 2025 2:00 pm
By Marykate O'Neill

Following the report of a stabbing at a home in Triton on June 15, 2025, 43-year-old Preston Roberts was arrested by Springdale RCMP.

RCMP received the report at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.  Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim who received minor injuries.  At approximately 7:30 p.m., police located Roberts inside a vehicle parked at cabin in Kippens Ridge.  He was arrested.  Incidental to the arrest, police located and seized a knife and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

Roberts appeared in court on Monday and was released from custody on a number of conditions.  He is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failure to comply with a probation order – two counts

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30, 2025. The investigation is continuing.

