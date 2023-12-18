Man arrested following St. John’s assault

The RNC have made an arrest following a call for help at a St. John’s home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, just before noon, officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located a female inside the home with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. She was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she remains today to obtain treatment for her injuries.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old William John Oliver of St. John’s at the residence in connection with the event. He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation. OLIVER was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in connection with the charges. The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.