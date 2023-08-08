Man arrested following mid afternoon break and enter

RNC responded to a report of a break and enter at a local community centre in the city of St. John’s around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7. Officers located and arrested a 32-year-old male and charged him with Break and Enter and Breach of his release order. Officers learned that there was a fail to appear warrant also in place and the accused was also charged with fail to appear and a second breach of release order. The accused was conveyed to the city lock up and held for court.
