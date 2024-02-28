Man arrested following home invasion in Carbonear

Following a home invasion that occurred in Carbonear last night, 41-year-old Wade Darren Smith was arrested by Harbour Grace RCMP. He is charged with multiple criminal offences. Just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police received notification from a home security company of a break and enter in progress and homeowner in distress. Smith allegedly entered the residence through an unsecured door and made contact with the homeowner and their child. The homeowner and child were not physically injured and were able to escape the home.

Police searched the residence and found Smith hiding within the home. He provided false names to the police and was taken into custody.

Smith is charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and enter

Resisting/Obstructing a police officer

Mischief – Damage to property

He appeared in court today and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 29, 2024.