Man arrested following drug seizure in Sunnyside

Clarenville RCMP has arrested 55-year-old Donald Strowbridge after a search of a home in Sunnyside on Thursday resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash and other drugs.
Clarenville RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Service Newfoundland and Labrador and RCMP Police Dogs Services, attended a home on Mercer Street in Sunnyside with a warrant to search the property, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Strowbridge was arrested inside the home, and a search of residence was conducted.
The search resulted in the seizure of:
- A quantity of cocaine
- A quantity of illicit prescription pills
- A quantity of crack cocaine
- Cash
- Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking
Strowbridge was released from custody on an appearance notice. He is due to appear in court in September to on a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.
The investigation is continuing.