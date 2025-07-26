News

Man arrested following drug seizure in Sunnyside

Posted: July 26, 2025 9:35 am
By Marykate O'Neill

Clarenville RCMP has arrested 55-year-old Donald Strowbridge after a search of a home in Sunnyside on Thursday resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash and other drugs.

Clarenville RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Service Newfoundland and Labrador and RCMP Police Dogs Services, attended a home on Mercer Street in Sunnyside with a warrant to search the property, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Strowbridge was arrested inside the home, and a search of residence was conducted.

The search resulted in the seizure of:

  • A quantity of cocaine
  • A quantity of illicit prescription pills
  • A quantity of crack cocaine
  • Cash
  • Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking

Strowbridge was released from custody on an appearance notice. He is due to appear in court in September to on a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.

The investigation is continuing.

