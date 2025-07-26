Man arrested following drug seizure in Sunnyside

Clarenville RCMP has arrested 55-year-old Donald Strowbridge after a search of a home in Sunnyside on Thursday resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash and other drugs.

Clarenville RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Service Newfoundland and Labrador and RCMP Police Dogs Services, attended a home on Mercer Street in Sunnyside with a warrant to search the property, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Strowbridge was arrested inside the home, and a search of residence was conducted.

The search resulted in the seizure of:

A quantity of cocaine

A quantity of illicit prescription pills

A quantity of crack cocaine

Cash

Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking

Strowbridge was released from custody on an appearance notice. He is due to appear in court in September to on a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.

The investigation is continuing.