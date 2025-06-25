Man arrested following disturbance in Corner Brook

The RNC made an arrest in connection with a disturbance in Corner Brook.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance in the area of Crestview Avenue. Responding officers determined an assault had occurred and a woman had sustained minor physical injuries. A 43-year-old male from Corner Brook was placed under arrest a short time later, and charged with assault.

The accused was released custody to appear in provincial court on a later date.

