Man arrested following dangerous driving and disturbance at the Confederation Building

On Tuesday morning the RNC responded to a traffic complaint on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Allandale Road area.

Officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle in question however, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.

A couple of hours later, officers responded to a disturbance at the Confederation Building. Upon arrival, officers observed the same male from the traffic complaint earlier; he was yelling at people and urinating on the front steps of the building.

Officers went to arrest the male and a struggle ensued. Officers gained control of the 65-year-old male and conveyed him to the lockup; charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, causing a disturbance and indecent act.

Police also impounded the male’s vehicle.