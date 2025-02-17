Man arrested following consecutive property crimes

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man in connection with a number of property crimes.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a break and enter that had just occurred at a residence on Waterford Bridge Road. While investigating this offence it was determined that a second break and enter had been attempted at another property on Waterford Bridge Road. Then a short time later, the RNC received a report of a theft from a vehicle in progress on Hamilton Avenue. Responding officers were able to obtain descriptors of a male suspect that had left the area.

Just before 10:30 p.m., patrol officers located the male suspect in the area of Rickett’s Road and placed him under arrest. The accused, 47-year-old Darrin Burke of St. John’s, was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court on the following charges:

Break and enter

Attempted break and enter

Possession of stolen property

Disguise with intent

Three counts of trespassing at night

Possession of a break-in instrument

Mischief (property damage)

Resisting arrest

Three counts of breach of release order

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.