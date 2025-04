On Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m., the RNC responded to a residence in Outer Cove for a report of a break and entry in progress.

When officers arrived and located the suspect, he was found to be in possession of break-in tools and stolen property.

The 38-year-old male was arrested and charged with break and entry, possession of break-in tools, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He will appear in court this morning.